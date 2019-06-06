After weeks of recovery, Anna the dog ready to find her forever home

A dog who was shot and injured so severely that her leg needed to be amputated is now up for adoption at Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

One of Anna's hind legs was amputated due to severe injuries. The dog is recovering at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society while police seek information about her gun-related injuries and severely fractured leg (Photo: OAHS)

Anna the dog was found in Oshkosh on May 6. She was limping and scared.

Oshkosh Area Humane Society took her to a veterinary clinic. X-rays showed she had multiple shotgun pellets in her body. Her leg was so severely broken it needed to be amputated.

Anna has spent several weeks in a foster home. Staff say she's now ready to find her forever home.

Information is available on how to adopt Anna and other pets from OAHS.

The Humane Society and Oshkosh Police asked the public for tips about Anna. They learned that Anna had been purchased from a breeder but was abandoned after several month.

Officials don't know how she was injured.

“Anna is very sweet and doing well, considering the trauma she’s endured. We’re going to provide support for her new family as she adjusts to her new life and we just really want to see her as the treasured family member she deserves to be,” says OAHS Executive Director Joni Geiger.

