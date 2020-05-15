After a year of mourning, Lundgaard Park is a beacon of hope

The legacy and memory of Mitchell Lundgaard will live on in Appleton with a park named after the fallen firefighter.

The Lundgaard family beams with pride during the unveiling of the Lundgaard Park sign. May 15, 2020 (WBAY Photo)

On May 15, one year after Lundgaard was shot and killed in a tragic event that forever marked the city city, Appleton leaders unveiled Lundgaard Park.

"Today is a somber day in the city of Appleton as we reflect on the loss of Driver/Engineer Mitchell F. Lundgaard," said Mayor Jake Woodford, before pausing for a moment of silence.

Lundgaard's wife, Lindsey, and three boys Evan, Logan and Ryan, were there for the ceremony. They beamed with pride when the Lundgaard Park sign was unveiled.

The park is located at the intersection of North Lightning Drive and East Ashbury Drive.

"Placing the Lundgaard name on a park where kids can run, and play, and be active is in the spirit of how Mitch lived his life, and it's the values that he is passing on to his sons," said Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen. "Mitch was a community hero that left us too soon. He will remembered for his service to community. He will serve as a role model for generations to come."

Firefighter Justin Brown says this moment turns the page on a year of sorrow, and introduces a ray of hope for the community.

"We've spent the last year mourning the loss of our friend. And as I stand here today, I believe it's time to start writing the next chapter of this story. My dream is that this chapter be filled with hope, love, and grand gestures that represent the best that humanity has to offer. Our ambition is that this park will help Mitch's memory live on and become one of those grand gestures for all to enjoy," said Firefighter Justin Brown.

Mitch's three sons already have big plans for the park.

"I've spoken with Mitch's boys and we have one thing to say: Get ready. Our initial ideas are a unicorn petting zoo right up front and a real Space X rocket towards the rear of the park," Brown said with a laugh.

Mitch Lundgaard was shot and killed May 15, 2019, after responding to the Valley Transit Center to assist a man who was having a medical issue. Investigators believe the shooter was overdosing on drugs.

The official report on the shooting states the man became aggravated and pulled out a handgun. He fired, killing Lundgaard.

An Appleton woman who was at the transit center as a civilian was shot and injured.

An Appleton Police officer was also shot and injured.

Police fired on the shooter and stopped the threat.

After his death, hundreds of people lined up to may their respects to Lundgaard and the family and the fire department. Lundgaard was revered as a caring, loving and honorable person. CLICK HERE for coverage of the memorial service.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department. He was posthumously promoted to driver-engineer.