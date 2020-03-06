After Breakthrough break up, developer proposes apartments for Shipyard

A developer is stepping into Green Bay's Shipyard after the city and the project's anchor parted ways.

Merge, LLC, has proposed to purchase land and develop in the Shipyard. The term sheet states the development would include construction of a four-story mixed-use building with about 129 "market-rate rental units" and a 4,000-square feet restaurant or retail space.

A second building would house 96 market-rate rental units.

Merge wants to acquire parcels at 239 Arndt St., 101 Bridge St., and 119 Bridge St.

The term sheet says the assessed property value would be $21 million.

Merge has requested Tax Incremental Finance help from the city and Redevelopment Authority for some expenses.

On Thursday, the city announced that plans had fallen through for energy supply chain management company Breakthrough to move its headquarters into the Shipyard.

In statements to Action 2 News, Breakthrough said its parent company, US Venture, supports building a new Breakthrough headquarters "in the Green Bay area." It's trying to identify a location that meets its needs.

Breakthrough was the first business to publicly commit to the waterfront development.

The Redevelopment Authority will consider the Merge proposal at the March 10 meeting.