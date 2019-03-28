Adoptions begin for hoarded dogs seized from Eaton home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Brown County in February are starting to go up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Green Bay campus.
The Humane Society announced on Facebook that it is now the owner of more than 30 dogs taken from a home where conditions were described as "deplorable" (
Each dog adopted from the humane society is spayed or neutered, injected with an identifying microchip, and given initial vaccinations.
