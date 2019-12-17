Adopted father accused of child abuse seeks change of venue

A De Pere man charged with abusing his adopted children is requesting a change of venue.

The jury trial against 53-year-old Donald Windey is currently scheduled to begin next month in Brown County court.

A judge can decide to move the trial to another county, select jurors from another county, or deny the request.

Last month, a jury convicted Windey's wife, Sharon Windey, on 8 of 12 counts in her child abuse case (see related story). She's scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Their biological son, Steven Windey, is also charged. He has a plea hearing in February.