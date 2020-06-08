Additional families may now qualify for food assistance program

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services say more families may now qualify for an emergency food assistance program.

The program, called the Emergency Food Assistance Program, is federally funded, and provides food to distribution sites.

The DHS says the program is different from the nutrition program called 'Foodshare Wisconsin', formerly known as food stamps.

Those eligible to get groceries once a month must have a gross household income of not more than 300% of the poverty level.

Participating food pantries can by found by calling 211.

