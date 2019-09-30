Davante Adams is "day-to-day" with turf toe injury

The biggest question mark for the Green Bay Packers (3-1) coming into Sunday’s match-up against the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on the road, is the availability of star receiver Davante Adams.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur told the media on Monday, Adams is “day-to-day” after suffering a turf toe injury in the fourth quarter on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday, Adams is "unlikely" to play on Sunday.

After posting a career-high 180 receiving yards on Thursday, Adams was unable to play the majority of the fourth quarter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Adams’ underwent an MRI and the injury is not believed to be serious. Rapoport added that if Adams was to miss time, it wouldn’t be much.

With the Packers having nine days in-between games, the chances of Adams playing against the Cowboys improves.

Adams was not at practice on Monday. Packers receiver Allen Lazard said he has dealt with a turf toe injury in the past.

“I would say it's probably the worst injury to have overall,” Lazard said on Monday. “If you can't walk, you can't run. You can't do anything so it all starts with your feet.”

But when he was asked how he thinks Davante Adams would respond to the injury, he thought it would be a much different outcome than the typical receiver.

“Oh for (Davante)? Probably nothing. Just because he's a freak athlete. He's a hard worker and just his releases in general. He can probably do the same thing with one leg so don't be surprised if you see him out there Sunday,” Lazard said.

LaFleur isn’t taking the injury lightly since the team’s star will play a huge role moving forward.

“Obviously, always take in to consideration the recommendations of our training staff. I feel like we have a great training staff. If it is something we feel like is going to nag throughout the course of the season, sometimes it is better to give that player rest to get healthy, or healthier, so that's not such a nagging injury,” LaFleur said Monday.

Packers center Corey Linsley added the team will be looking for guys to step up.

"I think Marquez will step up in this game," Linsley said. "All those guys are great guys, but we need guys that are going to step up in other areas when our top guy is out."

Right Tackle Bryan Bulaga (Shoulder), Corner Back Kevin King (Groin), Running Back Jamaal Williams (Concussion), Safety Will Redmond (Concussion), Tony Brown (Hamstring) and Defensive Lineman Montravius Adams (Shoulder) did not practice on Monday.

Linebacker Oren Burks (Chest) practiced for the first time since Aug. 8. Burks did not have a timeline for his return but his participation in practice is a step forward to him making his regular season debut.

Of note from the Cowboys, Rapoport is also reporting, Dallas starting left tackle Tyron Smith will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Smith has a high ankle sprain.

The Packers/Cowboys game kicks off at 3:25 PM on FOX.

