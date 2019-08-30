Actress Valerie Harper, known for ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ ‘Rhoda,' dies at 80

Actress Valerie Harper, who starred on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and spent more than five decades in the spotlight on television, Broadway and the big screen, has died at age 80.

Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn’t immediately releasing any further details, the Associated Press reports.

She revealed to People magazine on March 6, 2013, that she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, earlier that year, on Jan. 15, 2013. She said doctors had given her three months or so to live, but five years later, because her cancer responded to treatment, she was still alive.

Harper’s storied television career dates back to her debut on Broadway as a dancer in the 1959 musical Li’l Abner.

In the 1960s, she transitioned from dancer to actress and made the jump to television fame in 1970 as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and the later spin off, Rhoda. The character would earn her three Emmy Awards.

Harper married Richard Schall in 1964, having met him through her work in Chicago's Second City Theater. They were married for 14 years and then divorced. Harper would marry actor and producer Tony Cacciotti in 1987, who would help launch her back into the spotlight after a long stint on television movies in the series Valerie, which he produced.

Harper was fired from Valerie because of a salary dispute, and ended up winning a suit against production company Lorimar for unjust dismissal, but she didn’t let that stop her. She later appeared in two short-lived series, City in 1990, which Tony Cacciotti also produced, and The Office in 1994, not to be confused with the 21st century sitcom of the same name, in which she played her last regular television role.

From there she once again appeared in many television movies and played a slew of supporting characters in notable series, including Sex and the City, As Told by Ginger, That 70's Show and Desperate Housewives. In 2008 she returned to Broadway to star as Tallulah Bankhead in Looped.

Harper fought lung cancer, then later brain cancer.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. Harper said during an interview with Good Morning America in January of 2013 that she was diagnosed with lung cancer as she was preparing for her role in Looped, and kept the diagnosis under wraps for the audience.

At the time, she said she was not a smoker and that the cancer had been treated with non-invasive surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and was spared chemotherapy and radiation. During the interview, she also said she had been hospitalized over fears of a stroke during a book tour the previous week and was waiting on test results.

The results came back as a shock.

According to the National Library of Medicine - National Institutes of Health, leptomeningeal carcinomatosis is somewhat rare and only present in 5 percent of all cancer patients, but the disease is almost always deadly and the usual survival rate is three to six months. The cancer is usually associated with lung, breast or skin cancer.

Harper had undergone chemotherapy to combat the disease, but doctors said it would only slow the progression, not stop it.

"I don't think of dying," Harper told People in March. "I think of being here now."

Born on Aug. 22, 1939, Harper is married to Tony Cacciotti, and has a daughter, Cristina Cacciotti.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.