Action 2 Sports Live Blog: Packers trailing 27-0 at the half

The Green Bay Packers (14-3) hope to continue on their Road to Miami with a win over the San Francisco 49ers (14-3) in the NFC Championship Game.

This is the second time the Packers and 49ers have faced each other in the NFC Championship. In 1997, the Packers defeated the 49ers 23-10.

The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Packers win, we'll get a rematch of Super Bowl I.

Action 2 Sports' Chris Roth and Dave Schroeder are in Santa Clara for the game. The Live Blog will update continuously with expert analysis from our team and Cover 2 panel of experts.

2ND QUARTER

Robbie Gould hits a 54-yard field goal. 49ers - 10 Packers - 0.

Now FG teams come on, Gould will give a go from 54. Good as gold. 10-zip. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 20, 2020

The Packers have now trailed by double-digits in all three of their visits to California this season (SF twice, LAC once). https://t.co/0z9XkcrBkg — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 20, 2020

The Packers fumble on 3rd down and recover. That sets up 4th down and Packers punt. JK Scott's punt only goes 20 yards.

Hard to fathom this, but Rodgers is now 0-16 on 3rd downs against this #49ers defense this season.....0-16! — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 20, 2020

49ers RB Tevin Coleman has suffered an elbow injury and is carted off the field.

Adrian Amos cut down Tevin Coleman who stayed down and while standing, will need a cart to get the locker room. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 20, 2020

On the next play, the 49ers score a touchdown. 49ers - 17 Packers - 0.

Mostert gets in again, too fast for Martinez to the edge and a shoulder push from Savage isn't enough. Big trouble in NoCal. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers connects with Jake Kumerow for 23 yards.

Rodgers fumbles a snap and turns it over to the 49ers.

That... is problematic. Huge drive to answer going well, but then a fumbled snap. Packers in a world of hurt, and now behind in the turnover battle too — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 20, 2020

Za'Darius Smith had a players-only meeting after the Week 12 loss. Preston Smith having a meeting with the defense right now down 17-0 #GBvsSF — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 20, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo has only thrown four passes so far. 143 yard rushing for San Fran ... wow — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) January 20, 2020

Robbie Gould hits a 27-yard field goal. 49ers - 20 Packers - 0.

Tyler Ervin gacks the kickoff and by the time he chases it down, he's brought down at the 8 — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers is intercepted with one minute left. The 49ers take over at the Green Bay 30.

If I had told you Rodgers first incompletion would come with 1:08 left in half, would you believe the #Packers would be TRAILING 20-0??? — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 20, 2020

The last time the Packers were in the NFC title game, they trailed the Falcons 31-0. Now, they’re down 20-0, and they’re 0-10 all-time in postseason games when trailing by 17-plus points. https://t.co/eqEb6lWEkU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 20, 2020

Rasheem Mostert runs it in for another 49ers another touchdown. He has 14 carries for 160 yards in the half. 49ers - 27 Packers - 0.

That was the biggest hole I’ve seen in the NFL this year, I literally think that is the truth. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 20, 2020

1ST QUARTER

The Packers win the coin toss and defer. 49ers ready for the first drive. Za'Darius Smith stops Tevin Coleman on 3rd and 1. The Packers defense holds the 49ers to a three-and-out.

What a run stuff by Z to get the ball on a quick 3 and out — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 19, 2020

The Packers fail to convert on a 3rd and 3 and punt.

Packers can't convert third and 3 on flare to Williams. 1 for 16 this year at Levi's. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 19, 2020

#Packers 0-1 on 3rd downs, on same pace as first meeting. But SF also 0-1, so that's different — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 19, 2020

That had to be a tough decision to punt from 50, but it’s a great show of faith in the #Packers defense that honestly held up really well until just before the half in the first meeting — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 19, 2020

The 49ers strike first with a 36-yard Raheem Mostert touchdown on 3rd and 8. 49ers - 7 Packers - 0.

Samuel and Mostert are loads to bring down. Savage struggling with tackling and angles on a couple plays and just like that the 49ers lead 7-0 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 19, 2020

The Packers again find themselves on 3rd down and Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Nick Bosa.

0-2 on 3rd down — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 20, 2020

Rodgers sacked by Bosa and Buckner on third and 8 for a big loss of 13. Punt number 2. A big return by James. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 20, 2020

Packers third-down struggles against 49ers continue and the defense put in a tough spot absolutely needing a stop here to make sure this thing doesn’t bad early — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 20, 2020

Kyler Fackrell picks up the sack of Jimmy Garoppolo. The quarter ends.

Such a huge play to force a really long field goal or a crazy fourth-down attempt https://t.co/pUgLTIrdQi — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 20, 2020

INACTIVES

PACKERS

11 WR Ryan Grant

22 RB Dexter Williams

24 S Raven Greene

29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

45 FB Danny Vitale

70 T/G Alex Light

79 T John Leglue

49ERS

3 QB C.J. Beathard

30 RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

35 CB Dontae Johnson

43 TE Daniel Helm

51 LB Azeez Al-Shaair

81 WR Jordan Matthews

90 DL Kevin Givens