Action 2 Sports Live Blog: Packers vie for division title against Vikings

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) take the Monday Night Football stage against division rival Minnesota Vikings (10-4) in a battle for the NFC North and top seed in the playoffs.

The Packers have yet to win a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 6-0 at home this season.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has never won a Monday Night Football game. He's 0-8. The Vikings are without RB Dalvin Cook and RB Alexander Mattison.

The Action 2 Sports Live Blog will keep you updated throughout the game with insight from our team and Cover 2 panel of experts.

1ST QUARTER

The Vikings win the coin toss and defer. Packers open the game.

"#Packers scored 3 TDs on first 3 possessions in the first meeting. They get it first tonight," says Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth.

Vikings OLB Anthony Barr forces a fumble. Packers RB Aaron Jones turns it over on the first drive. Vikings take over at 1st and goal.

The Packers defense holds the Vikings to a field goal. Vikings - 3 Packers - 0.

"#Packers 5th-ranked red zone defense wins that one over #Vikings 4th-ranked red zone offense," says Chris Roth.

The Packers pick up a 1st down on an 18-yard Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams pass, but are unable to get into scoring territory. JK Scott punts. The Vikings start at their 9.

Packers DE Dean Lowry bats away a Kirk Cousins pass.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 28 CB Tony Brown

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 70 T/G Alex Light

* 79 T John Leglue

* 87 TE Jace Sternberger

VIKINGS

* 25 RB Alexander Mattison

* 33 RB Dalvin Cook

* 51 DT Hercules Mata'afa

* 73 G Dru Samia

* 74 T Oli Udoh

* 76 T Aviante Collins

* 92 DT Jalyn Holmes