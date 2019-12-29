Action 2 Sports Live Blog: Packers in fight for home field advantage

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) have clinched a playoff spot and the division, but they need to win Sunday to stay in the running for that all-important home field advantage.

The Packers wrap up the regular season in Detroit against the 3-11-1 Lions.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said his team is treating this as a playoff game. A win nets the Packers a first round playoff bye and keeps them in the picture for home field advantage. The Seattle Seahawks would also have to defeat the San Francisco 49ers for that to happen.

This is the fourth straight year the Packers have closed out the season against the Lions.

The Action 2 Sports team will update the live blog throughout the game with insight and analysis from our team and Cover 2 panel of experts.

1ST QUARTER

Packers win the toss and defer. Lions start with ball. Za'Darius Smith called for roughing the passer on first play - 15 yard penalty.

Lions are unable to convert on 3rd and 4 and punt.

Jimmy Graham drops a pass from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers go three-and-out.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 25 S Will Redmond

* 30 RB Jamaal Williams

* 45 FB Danny Vitale

* 70 T/G Alex Light

* 79 T John Leglue

LIONS

* 28 CB Michael Jackson

* 30 CB Dee Virgin

* 36 RB Wes Hills

* 69 DE Jonathan Wynn

* 71 T Rick Wagner

* 74 G Caleb Benenoch

* 91 DT A'Shawn Robinson