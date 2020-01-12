Action 2 Sports Live Blog: Packers and Seahawks vie for playoff win at Lambeau

The Pack is back. After a short playoff drought, the Green Bay Packers (13-3) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (12-5) for a divisional round game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers and Seahawks are meeting each other in the postseason for the fourth time since 2014.

The Packers have won two of the last three games against the Seahawks.

It. Is. Time. — Kevin Greene spoke those words to Clay Matthews in Super Bowl 45 before his forced fumble. And those words ring true tonight for the #Packers in a big playoff game at home. pic.twitter.com/h3DQ5Ln8Gv — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 12, 2020

Celebrity Packers fans are in the house--including rapper Lil Wayne and Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis.

Action 2 Sports will update the live blog with insight an analysis from our team and Cover 2 panel of experts.

1ST QUARTER

The Seahawks win the coin toss and defer. Packers receive.

Veldheer starts at RT as Bulaga battling illness — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 12, 2020

On the opening play, Packers RB Aaron Jones runs for 23-yards.

Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Kenny Clark are both active for the game. Bulaga was listed as 'questionable' on an earlier injury report due to an illness.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 37 CB Josh Jackson

* 45 FB Danny Vitale

* 79 T John Leglue

SEAHAWKS

* 15 WR John Ursua

* 27 FS Marquise Blair

* 61 G Kyle Fuller

* 70 G Mike Iupati

* 75 T Chad Wheeler

* 94 DE Ziggy Ansah

* 95 DE L.J. Collier