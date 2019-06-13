Achieve Brown County sees increase in student outcome over the past year

Data shows that students in Brown County are accelerating in five areas that have an impact on their future success.

Achieve Brown County has been tracking the data since launching in 2014.

According to Spencer Bonnie with Achieve Brown County, a community outcomes dashboard shows students in the area are succeeding in five key areas.

The first is kindergarten readiness, the second is high school graduation, the third is post secondary enrollment, the fourth is post secondary persistence, the fifth is employment within the community," Interim Executive Director Spencer Bonnie said.

In 2014 the coalition partnered with school districts and organizations to come up with a plan to help students succeed from cradle to career.

"We saw a percentage point increase in high school graduation rates within the county," Bonnie said. "Now that again may seem pretty small, but relative to the number of high school seniors that are graduating."

All of the sections tracked in the community outcomes dashboard have increased by 1,3 or 5 percent this past year.

"People are working collectively together to ensure that every child has what they need from cradle to career," Green Bay Superintendent of Schools Michelle Langenfeld.

Last 91% of all kids in Brown County graduated from high school and 83% of all 5-year-olds met a literacy benchmark.

Both were up one percent from the previous year.

Achieve Brown County believes this is just the beginning of improving student outcomes.