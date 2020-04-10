Achieve Brown County tracking non-profits in need of help

Local non-profit, Achieve Brown County, launched a community resource and response map to show how organizations are responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

The community resource and response map has a list of organizations who are helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are a lot of organizations in our community that are stepping up, answering the call, doing really great things to support the need of our community members," Achieve Brown County Executive Director Spencer Bonnie.

Bonnie said the organization wanted to put all available resources throughout Brown County in one spot.

"What if this organization that is responding to this need, in the same way that another organization is responding to the same need, could come together and leverage their resources and amplify the outcome of their efforts," Bonnie said.

Spencer said the map also shows what organizations need to continue helping the community.

"What we're starting to see now is that, there are needs that we as collective organizations aren't even thinking of that we need to figure out how to address," said Bonnie.

The map just launched this Wednesday, has a list of categories that show each organization helping out.

"People can see how all those different organizations in our community our responding," said Bonnie.

Achieve Brown County is asking organizations that are helping people to sign up so that they can update the map.

Link to the map: https://www.achievebrowncounty.org/responsemap/

The link to the Google form for organizations to fill out: https://forms.gle/RWGszQohTDD5iKYu6

