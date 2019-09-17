Accused K-9 Pyro stabber competent to stand trial

A man charged in the near-fatal stabbing of Green Bay K-9 Pyro has been found competent to stand trial.

Sai Vang, 30, appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday. The court addressed the findings of a competency exam and Vang stated that he was competent to proceed. The court lifted Vang's commitment to a state mental health facility and he was taken into custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Vang is charged with three counts in the April 7 stabbing of K-9 Pyro. Police had been called to the 1300 block of Western Ave for a report that Vang had threatened to kill his father.

Police say Vang did not comply with orders to surrender. K-9 Pryo was deployed and jumped on Vang. Vang removed a "large boning-style knife" from his waistband and stabbed Pyro, according to the criminal complaint.

CLICK HERE for more information from the criminal complaint.

"I watched as Sai started violently swing the knife upward, in a stabbing motion, at K-9 Pyro," reads one officer's story detailed in the criminal complaint.

One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark.

Police used a taser on Vang, who dropped the knife. Pyro was found bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.

Pyro was taken to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center where he had multiple surgeries and received blood and plasma transfusions. Doctors made a hole in his windpipe and inserted a tube to allow Pyro to breathe.

In a written statement, Sai Vang explained that he stabbed Pyro on instinct "because he is scared of dogs."

Vang is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Pyro, who was once clinging to life, made a full recovery and is back on active duty.

"We're truly blessed to have him back," said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.