Accused K-9 Pyro stabber Sai Vang pleads not guilty

A man charged in the near-fatal stabbing of Green Bay K-9 Pyro has entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

Sai Vang, 30, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for an arraignment hearing. He pleaded not guilty to counts of Shove Police/Fire Animals-Cause Injury (Use of a Dangerous Weapon); Disorderly Conduct (Use of a Dangerous Weapon); and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Vang's final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

During Vang's preliminary hearing, there were discussions of ongoing plea negotiations between the defense and the state. The state's offer would have Vang plead to count one (Injuring a Police Animal - Felony) and count three (Resisting or Obstructing an Officer - Misdemeanor). Count two (Disorderly Conduct) would be dismissed and read into the record. That deal had not been finalized.

The stabbing happened April 7. Police had been called to the 1300 block of Western Ave for a report that Vang had threatened to kill his father.

Police say Vang did not comply with orders to surrender. K-9 Pryo was deployed and jumped on Vang. Vang removed a "large boning-style knife" from his waistband and stabbed Pyro, according to the criminal complaint.

"I watched as Sai started violently swing the knife upward, in a stabbing motion, at K-9 Pyro," reads one officer's story detailed in the criminal complaint.

One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark.

Police used a taser on Vang, who dropped the knife. Pyro was found bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.

Pyro was taken to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center where he had multiple surgeries and received blood and plasma transfusions. Doctors made a hole in his windpipe and inserted a tube to allow Pyro to breathe.

In a written statement, Sai Vang explained that he stabbed Pyro on instinct "because he is scared of dogs."

Pyro made a full recovery and is back on active duty with the Green Bay Police Department. CLICK HERE to learn more about Pyro's recovery.

During a Sept. 17 hearing, the court addressed the findings of Sai Vang's competency exam. Vang stated that he was competent to proceed. The court lifted Vang's commitment to a state mental health facility and he was taken into custody.

Action 2 News will continue to update developments in this story.