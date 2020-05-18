Accounting firm bookkeeper charged with embezzling from client

A bookkeeper for an accounting firm is accused of embezzling more than $140,000 from one of the firm's clients.

Jessica Nord, 38, is charged with seven felonies. Prosecutors say she wrote checks out to herself from a client's account and cashed them.

According to the criminal complaint, Nord worked for Pro Data IV and was in charge of Window World of Green Bay's account. She would make up vendor invoices in the account payable system then alter the checks. She took them at Walmart or El Ranchito to cash them or put the amount on a money card.

An investigation showed the scheme went back to 2017.

Nord was fired on March 18. Investigators say she took a forged check with her and cashed it at Walmart for more than $1,650.

Window World's insurance company is on the hook for $140,168.27. Walmart and its Certegy Payment Solutions LLC is out $1,655.89 for a check that was cashed but Window World had stopped payment.

Prosecutors say when Green Bay police made contact with Nord, she initially told them she was at a different location in Denmark, so when deputies went to arrest her, she wasn't there.

When police did arrest Nord, she confessed to forging and passing checks, saying she was having money problems. Police said she seemed shocked when they told her the total amount that was taken.

Nord is charged with theft of more than $100,000 from a business setting, three counts of uttering a forgery, and three counts of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.