Clerks say many absentee ballots don't have proper postmark, won't be counted

If you cast a late absentee ballot in Tuesday's election there's a chance it might not count.

That's because some were not postmarked and others had just a partial date when court rulings made it clear the ballots had to be in the mail and postmarked by election day, April 7th.

In a ruling on Monday the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered that the postmark was necessary.

However many clerks say ballots have since come in with just a postmark of April 2020.

Others did to have a postmark, just lines.

That issue led to a heated debate, late Friday during a meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"It's not our job to prove that something was not sent on the 7th," said one commissioner while another responded, "It's not my job to disenfranchise the legal voters."

As a result the commission voted to only allow ballots to count that have the postmark of April 7th or sooner, or that were received by the clerk prior to the election.

Commissioner Ann Jacobs suggested the post office might not automatically add a specific date unless a postal customer goes to the counter and makes that request.

She added,"I certainly until this memo this afternoon had no idea that you had to ask for this special circle local one. I would have had no idea. I've been using the mail as a business person for decades and I have never heard that I have to ask for the circle magic election day stamp."

The commission also voted on a motion to allow ballots received on April 8th, the day after the election to count regardless of how they were stamped, but that motion failed.

"We need to draw some kind of bright line. I think the Supreme Court for me drew it very brightly by their language," said Commission Chair Dean Knutson.

At this point it's not clear the exact number of ballots that could be potentially tossed out because of this oversight.