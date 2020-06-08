Abandoned baby raccoons rescued by Suamico firefighters

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) -- Some members of the Suamico firefighters saved the day for a few furry friends on Monday.

A number of baby raccoons had been abandoned, and the fire crew was called to come in and rescue them.

The department posted a few photos on Twitter showing the firefighters helping animal control save the baby raccoons from the tree, and then of them being checked out after.

 