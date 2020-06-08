Abandoned baby raccoons rescued by Suamico firefighters

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) -- Some members of the Suamico firefighters saved the day for a few furry friends on Monday.
A number of baby raccoons had been abandoned, and the fire crew was called to come in and rescue them.
The department posted a few photos on Twitter showing the firefighters helping animal control save the baby raccoons from the tree, and then of them being checked out after.
Suamico Fire helped assist Animal control in rescuing some abandoned baby raccoons today pic.twitter.com/1QsYiTqBxe— Suamico Fire Dept. (@SuamicoFD) June 8, 2020