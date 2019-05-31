Aaron Rodgers to play in Green & Gold Charity Softball Game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game Saturday, June 1.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers confirmed the news on Friday.

The annual softball game is held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. That's the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Grand Chute.

This year's captains are Davante Adams and Blake Martinez.

No. 12 will play on the offense team led by WR Davante Adams.

Here's Adams' lineup for the offense squad:

Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari, Jace Sternberger, Jamaal Williams, Geronimo Allison, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Jake Kumerow.

Here's who will play for Martinez on the defense squad:

Jaire Alexander, Oren Burks, Josh Jackson, Dean Lowry, Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Adrian Amos, Kevin King, and Kyler Fackrell.

The charity game raises money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and youth sports organizations.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at the stadium.

First pitch is 12:05 p.m.

Individual tickets are good for the sponsor game at 10 a.m. and the Home Run Derby at 11:15 a.m.