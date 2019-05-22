Aaron Rodgers presents theory on Game of Thrones finale

*********This report contains spoilers for the finale of Game of Thrones. Read at your own discretion. Don't say we didn't warn you!***********

The series finale of Game of Thrones left some fans disappointed and wanting more for characters they've followed for eight seasons.

One of those disappointed fans is yours truly. Oh, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who made a cameo in a season eight episode, talked to reporters at Packers Organized Team Activities Tuesday.

He's not a big fan of the show's decision to make Bran Stark king of the six kingdoms.

Here's Rodgers' take on the finale:

"I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but ... uh, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion [Lannister] says the person with the best story is Bran. Who by the way, three episodes ago, said he wasn't Bran Stark anymore. No. Jon [Snow] had a better story, Dany [Targaryen] had a better story. Arya [Stark] had a better story. Sansa [Stark] had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime [Lannister], a lot better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story.

"I think Dany should have been on the throne. Here's my last theory about it. If Bran, the three-eyed raven, who's all about the health of the realm, let's think about what he did. He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he's the one that told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys. Knowing they'd scheme for Dany's death. Knowing that would piss her off. Which led her to be the mad queen. So he the entire time kind of set this whole thing up. And at the end he goes, I don't want to be king. Oh but why don't I travel all this way to be here. No.

"I loved the opportunity to be on the show, which most people probably don't think I was, but I was there. I love the show. But the writers are also doing Star Wars. So I think they may have been a little busy this year."