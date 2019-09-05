Aaron Rodgers donates hundreds of helmets to schools impacted by wildfire

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has donated hundreds of high quality football helmets to California high schools impacted by the devastating Camp Fire.

The Aaron Rodgers Foundation granted 375 helmets to three schools--Chico High School, Paradise High School, and No. 12's alma mater Pleasant Valley High School.

The helmets are VICIS ZERO1--top ranked in NFL lab testing for three years.

It's been one year since the Camp Fire ravaged these communities in Northern California, burning hundreds and thousands of acres.

“For me, this is a chance to step up and support the community where I was born and raised. Football has always been more than a game here,” said Aaron Rodgers. “I chose to invest in VICIS because of their ultimate commitment to player protection. These kids deserve the best, and I’m happy to play a small role in outfitting them with the safest helmets for the upcoming season.”

Aaron Rodgers attended Pleasant Valley High School and continues to give back to his old stomping ground.

“I have been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything. He calls or texts every year and says ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do this year, is that OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea regarding the contributions he has made! He never asks for recognition. I think it is important that everyone knows what a positive impact he is having on the lives of our student athletes,” said Mark Cooley, Pleasant Valley High School Coach.”