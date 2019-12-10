Aaron Jones to captain 20th anniversary Green & Gold Charity Softball Game

Green Bay Packers players are carrying on a tradition to play softball for charity.

Next summer marks the 20th anniversary Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on the field of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was named captain of the offense on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The captain of the defense has not been named.

The charity game takes place Sunday, June 7, 2020, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. There's also a sponsor game at 11 a.m. and a Home Run Derby at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (920) 733-4152, online (CLICK HERE, or in-person at the Timber Rattlers box office weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Individual tickets are $20 for a reserved bleacher seat, $30 for a box seat, and $69 for a premium box seat. All-you-can-eat seats are $87, with a seat near first base and an all-you-can-eat picnic.

Patio seats for four are available for $255, which includes table service and an autographed item from the hosts.

People who buy tickets before Thursday, December 19, will receive a commemorative mini-football at the softball game.