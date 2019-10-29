Aaron Jones offers advice to Turkey Trotters

Racers signed up for any Festival Foods Turkey Trot in Wisconsin had the opportunity to meet Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Tuesday.

Number 33 shared some insight for people running or walking in the Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving and signed autographs at the De Pere Festival Foods location.

Jones says events like this are a chance for fans to see a different side of Packers players.

"They actually get to see a different side of you. They get to see you outside of a helmet. I don't think a lot of people know what I look like

without a helmet. I mean, the bars cover your face," Jones joked.

For information about the 12th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot, locations, and how to register, CLICK HERE.