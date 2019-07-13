ATV roll over leads to fire and death

An 4 wheeler crash leads to a fire and death of the driver.

Saturday morning around 7:43 a.m. a 4 wheeler crashed and rolled over and ended up upright. A man was stuck underneath as the machine set fire. He did not survive.

The crash was on Town Road 41 which is a two rut road to the Menominee River directly east the intersection of County road G and State Highway 180.

It is believed that the A.T.V. was eastbound from Highway 180 when it flipped.

The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin D.N.R. Wardens as well as the Marinette County Medical Examiner are currently trying to identify the man. We will update you as soon as we know more information.

