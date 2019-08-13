AT&T customers dealing with outage

AT&T customers from Fond du Lac to the Green Bay area are reporting their service is out Tuesday.

The outage began Tuesday afternoon, affecting businesses and homes with landline phones, internet and U-verse. We found restaurants posting on Facebook that they couldn't accept credit cards because of the outage.

Action 2 News has been unable to reach anyone at the company to comment, and we can't find a mention of the outage on AT&T's social media.

Viewers have told us when they contacted AT&T, they were told service might not be restored for 24 hours. A couple of viewers, including a former WBAY employee, said call takers told them a cable was cut, but we're unable to verify that.

Service started coming back for customers around 8:30 and 9 p.m., according to comments on our Facebook page.