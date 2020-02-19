Amber Alert lifted: 15-year-old girl is found

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old Baraboo girl at the center of an Amber Alert is back home.

Shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, the sheriff's office in Baraboo said Kiera Krumenauer was found.

According to the Amber Alert, authorities considered her to be in "grave danger." She hadn't been seen in more than 24 hours and was with 19-year-old Austin Dailey in a stolen SUV.

No information about Dailey is available at this time.

Dailey is a tall, white man, 6'2", 214 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

They were in a stolen gray, 2012-model Dodge Journey with Illinois license plate BD 48729. The SUV has a white sticker on the rear driver side window.

Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.