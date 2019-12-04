ALICE national trainer explains importance of active shooter training

An active shooting trainer with ALICE Training Institute, who taught students in the Oshkosh School District, tells Action 2 News the incident highlights the importance of training and safety tips.

ALICE is an acronym that stands for alert, lock down, inform, count and evacuate.

Ed Dorff was a principal in the Green Bay School District when he realized students and staff should be ready for an active shooter situation.

"Two students and a former student had put together a plot to come in a carry out a columbine like attack at our school,” ALICE National Trainer Ed Dorff said.

After he retired, Dorff became a National ALICE Active Shooting Trainer and Oshkosh is a district he's covered.

"When we were in Oshkosh we trained teachers, principals, school resource officers, administrators,” Dorff said. “The last thing I say to them is please make sure you go out and pass this along."

Dorff said that training is what helped students and staff stay safe when an officer involved shooting happened on Tuesday.

"These things happen so frequently,” said Dorff. “They happen everywhere. I can't say I’m overly surprised when it happens anywhere."

Dorff said training for potential active shooters has changed over time.

"The training in school had to take a step up if you will, following Columbine back in 1999 when what happened there and some of things that happened in the other tragedies,” said Dorff.

Dorff hopes people view what happened in Oshkosh as an example that the unthinkable can happen anywhere.

