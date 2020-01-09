A.G wants better human trafficking reporting

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says more must be done to combat the crime of sex trafficking.

This, after a new report that cases are not consistently reported in Wisconsin.

According to law enforcement records, between 2014 and 2017 there were 118 incidents of human trafficking.

However, another 139 incidents were reported that law enforcement was unable to differentiate between either prostitution or human trafficking.

Speaking at Reach Counseling in Neenah, Kaul says the number of reported victims of sex trafficking in Wisconsin might actually be higher than what's on the record.

"One of the things that I think is clear from the data is, we need to keep investing in trainings that assist agencies in distinguishing between prostitution cases that need to be viewed as human trafficking cases," said Kaul.

That conclusion is based on responses from hundreds of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that took part in a State Department of Justice survey sent out in 2019.

Because of that report, Kaul says more work needs to be done to improve data collection and expand support for victims.

Marianne Radley of Reach Counseling said, "I think what a lot of people don't realize is the average age of entry for a victim of human trafficking is 12 -- and that's very, very young."

In Neenah, police recently investigated a case involving a victim of trafficking brought here from China.

"It's detrimental to the community, and it's quite the process to see someone who goes through this and to work with them all the way through from the beginning to the end of the process," said Stephanie Gruss, an investigator with the Neenah Police Department.

Kaul added, "One of the things we need to do going forward is make sure that we are working to improve consistency so we have a fuller understanding of exactly what the scope of the problem is in Wisconsin."

Kaul says because human trafficking has only been reported as a crime statistic in the past decade many agencies are still adjusting.