AG: Victims of abuse aren't "safer at home"

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he knows the governor's "Safer at Home" order doesn't mean everyone is safer at home when they're in an abusive relationship.

The attorney general and domestic abuse victim advocates are getting the word out that people being abused still have shelters and other resources available to them during this health crisis.

The "Safer at Home" executive order includes exemptions for domestic abuse shelters, hotels, motels "and similar facilities."

Victim service providers are also adapting to the coronavirus outbreak so they can continue serving people in their communities.

CLICK HERE to find crime victim resources near you

