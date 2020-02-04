A.G. Kaul wants action on bill to prevent another rape kit backlog

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is taking action to prevent another backlog of sexual assault evidence kits in the state.

A bill that would require the testing of sexual assault kits to prevent any future backlogs has seen bipartisan support and passed the state Senate.

However, it's being held up in the Assembly Committee on Health. The chair of the committee, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis), has expressed opposition towards the bill.

He says there's no urgency for action and claims there are no backlogs now.

The attorney general says there is urgency as the Legislature is expected to wrap up its two-year session next month.

"The session is now running low on time. I don't want to see this important, bipartisan legislation that can help prevent another backlog not get passed, and what that would mean is we'd have to wait until 2021 to have new legislation introduced," Kaul said.

The attorney general says a hearing will be held Wednesday encouraging the committee to take up the legislation.