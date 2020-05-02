AG Kaul announces lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America

Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and Commonwealth of Massachusetts, has filed a lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America. DFA recently acquired Dean Foods' property out of bankruptcy.

The proposed order requires that DFA give up two plants, one in DePere, and one in Harvard, Illinois to a buyer within thirty days. DFA is also required to give up the intellectual property associated with the DePere plant, including the exclusive right to using the “Dean’s” name in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and licenses for the “TruMoo” and “DairyPure” brand names nationwide.

In early April, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Texas approved the sale of Dean Foods plants to DFA for $433 million. That decision came five months after Dean, at the time the largest dairy processor in the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The U.S. Department of Justice will approve the buyer of the DePere and Harvard plants.