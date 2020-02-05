AG Josh Kaul says 'party charades' being played with sexual assault kit bill

For three hours on Wednesday, the state assembly health committee listened to public comment on a newly released, republican-led bill that would prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault kits. However, those who oppose the new bill say it’s turning into a political charade

As Action 2 News has reported over the last several years, at one point in Wisconsin the amount of untested rape kits swelled past 6,000. Last year it was announced that all those kits have been tested, but now it's about making sure that backlog never happens again.

Last year, with bi-partisan support, Attorney General Josh Kaul introduced Assembly Bill 214, which passed the State Senate with no problems at all.

The bill, created with input from sexual assault survivors, advocates, health professionals and law enforcement officials, proposed timelines and guidelines to prevent another sexual assault kit backlog and a tracking protocol. That was 8 months ago and since then, Kaul says that bill has been stuck in the assembly health committee awaiting a public hearing.

Now those who worked on that bill, which included sexual assault survivors, advocates, health professionals and law enforcement officials, have been waiting for it to be taken up by committee for months. On Wednesday, many of them voiced confusion when they recently found out about a new republican-led bill, called Assembly Bill 844, was introduced just six days ago and already received a hearing Wednesday.

One of the authors, Representative David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said the bill is comprehensive. He said AB 844 includes everything from AB 214, but adds provisions that would mandate that police notify immigration authorities of anyone in the country illegally arrested for sexual assault and allow juvenile survivors of sexual assault enter the school choice program to switch schools if they choose.

“This provides an opportunity for that family or child to get a fresh start, without a fresh residence, and go to a new school through the choice program and be automatically accepted,” said Steffen.

These provisions led Kaul and other advocates, including sexual assault survivors, to argue this important topic is turning into a political charade at the expense of sexual assault survivors by adding republican supported ideas.

“They are pretending to have concern for victims of sexual assault because it can help push school voucher agenda,” said Erin Thornley Parisi, with the Rape Crisis Center. “I know how it's played, but I’m amazed how low they go to play it.”

Besides the Republican authors of the new bill, no one in the public spoke in support of AB 844. Instead, all those who talked voice support for a public hearing on the previous bill, AB 214.

