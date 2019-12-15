ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Tundra is frozen for frigid Packers-Bears game

The oldest rivalry in the NFL takes center stage at frigid Lambeau Field Sunday when the Green Bay Packers (10-3) host the Chicago Bears (7-6).

It's a milestone 200th game between these two storied franchises. The Packers hold the all time advantage at 98-95-6.

The Packers have won nine of the last 11 games against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

The temperature is 11 degrees with a 0 wind chill.

The Action 2 Sports Live Blog will provide insight from our team and Cover 2 panel of experts throughout the game.

1ST QUARTER

The Packers win the toss and defer. The Bears start the game on offense. The defense, led by Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez, forces the Bears to punt.

"On third and 10 the Packers defense makes Mitch 'play quarterback' by dropping in coverage and only rushing three," tweeted Action 2 Sports reporter Dave Schroeder.

The Packers WRs make a few drops and the Packers are unable to score on the first drive. Packers punt.

"By Aaron Rodgers’ own admission the Packers have been unable to develop a second receiver. But is it really that the receivers just haven’t been able to maximize opportunities? Costly opening-drive drops by MVS and Geronimo," says Dave Schroeder.

Packer T Kenny Clark continues his dominance with a sack of Bears QB Mitch Trubisky. Bears punt.

Packers punt returner Tyler Ervin is being treated for a hand injury and his return is questionable. Tramon Williams returns the punt and takes a vicious hit. Williams is now being treated on the sidelines.

The Packers try to draw the Bears off on 4th and 4. They end up going for it. Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for a 29-yard touchdown. Packers - 7 Bears - 0.

"All gas no brakes. 4th-and-4 intestinal fortitude by LaFleur. And let’s be honest Aaron Rodgers has two touchdown passes already, MVS just refused to catch the first one. Great start for Rodgers against vaunted Bears defense," says Dave Schroeder.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 28 CB Tony Brown

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 68 T Jared Veldheer

* 73 T Yosh Nijman

* 93 LB B.J. Goodson

BEARS

* 18 WR Taylor Gabriel

* 43 TE Eric Saubert

* 59 LB Danny Trevathan

* 60 OL Corey Levin

* 70 OL Bobby Massie

* 76 DT Abdullah Anderson

* 95 DE Roy Robertson-Harris

