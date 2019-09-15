ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Packers take on Vikings in home opener

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) welcome their bitter rival Minnesota Vikings (1-0) to Lambeau Field Sunday for a big home opener.

Kickoff is noon on Fox.

The Packers have won four of the last six home September games against the Vikings. The Green and Gold hold a 60-54-3 all-time series lead in the rivalry.

Last September's Packers-Vikings game ended in that 29-29 tie.

A special halftime ceremony will be held to honor the late Packers great Bart Starr. Cherry Starr and Bart Starr, Jr., will be introduced on the field. Packers/President CEO Mark Murphy will speak.

PACKERS INACTIVES

Packers fans are breathing a sigh of relief to see David Bakhtiari active on the O-line. He was questionable earlier this week.

These are the players who won't be suiting up:

PACKERS

WR Darrius Shepherd

RB Dexter Williams

CB Kadar Hollman

LB Oren Burks

G Cole Madison

G Lucas Patrick

DL Kingsley Keke

VIKINGS

CB Mackensie Alexander

CB Mike Hughes

LB Ben Gedeon

G Pat Elfleiin

T Olisaemeka Udoh

DT Jalyn Holmes

DT Armon Watts