ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Packers take on Vikings in home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (1-0) welcome their bitter rival Minnesota Vikings (1-0) to Lambeau Field Sunday for a big home opener.
Kickoff is noon on Fox.
The Packers have won four of the last six home September games against the Vikings. The Green and Gold hold a 60-54-3 all-time series lead in the rivalry.
Last September's Packers-Vikings game ended in that 29-29 tie.
A special halftime ceremony will be held to honor the late Packers great Bart Starr. Cherry Starr and Bart Starr, Jr., will be introduced on the field. Packers/President CEO Mark Murphy will speak.
PACKERS INACTIVES
Packers fans are breathing a sigh of relief to see David Bakhtiari active on the O-line. He was questionable earlier this week.
These are the players who won't be suiting up:
PACKERS
WR Darrius Shepherd
RB Dexter Williams
CB Kadar Hollman
LB Oren Burks
G Cole Madison
G Lucas Patrick
DL Kingsley Keke
VIKINGS
CB Mackensie Alexander
CB Mike Hughes
LB Ben Gedeon
G Pat Elfleiin
T Olisaemeka Udoh
DT Jalyn Holmes
DT Armon Watts