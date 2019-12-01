ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Packers look for win No. 9 against Giants

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are on the road in New Jersey to take on the struggling New York Giants (2-9).

The Giants are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. The Packers were pummeled last Sunday by the 49ers in San Francisco.

It's the first time the Packers have played the Giants at MetLife Stadium since 2013. Not even Packers fans could fill up the seats, but the there are some loud "Go Pack Go" chants. MetLife Stadium is about half-full.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is looking to join Mike Holmgren and Mike Sherman for the most wins (9) by a Packers head coach in their first season.

The Packers return to Lambeau Field next Sunday to host Washington.

The Action 2 Sports team will update the live blog throughout the game. Tune in to Action 2 News Weekend at 5:30 and 10 for post game and highlights. Watch Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m. for analysis from the experienced team of Packers experts.

2ND QUARTER

Giants QB Daniel Jones is picked off by Kevin King. The Packers take over.

"Well, there is the takeaway. Packers have not lost a game in which they have had a takeaway," says Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers connects with TE Jimmy Graham for a 1st down.

Mason Crosby hits a 47-yard field goal. Packers - 17 Giants - 7.

1ST QUARTER

The Giants start out with the ball.

Kenny Clark stuffs Giants RB Saquon Barkley for a loss for three and hold Giants to a three-and-out. Giants punt.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers connects with WR Allen Lazard for a 43-yard reception.

Rodgers connects with WR Davante Adams for an 8-yard touchdown. Packers - 7 Giants - 0. The drive was seven plays for 72 yards.

"The Packers have now scored a touchdown on their opening offensive possession six times this season. That's the second-most in the NFL behind the Ravens who had seven entering today's game," says ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky.

The Packers challenge a 13-yard sideline catch by Giants' Darius Slayton. The ruling on the field stands. The Packers are charged with a time out.

The Giants go for it on 4th down and are able to convert. The Giants move inside the 25. Heavy snow is falling on MetLife Stadium.

Packers RB Aaron Jones spends some time in the medical tent. He has returned to the sidelines.

Giants QB Daniel Jones connects with Sterling Shepherd for an 18-yard touchdown. Packers - 7 Giants - 7.

"Packers score, and then allow 71-yard drive to rookie QB in poor conditions," tweeted Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth. "Allowed 2 3rd down conversions and a 4th down conversion."

Packers RB Aaron Jones is back in the game and picks up about five yards on his first drive back.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers runs 15-yards for 1st down.

Rodgers connects with Allen Lazard for a 37-yard touchdown. Packers - 14 Giants - 7.

"That 37-yard TD was longest scoring play since MVS 74-yarder against Oakland," tweeted Chris Roth.

QB Rodgers is perfect in the 1st Quarter.

"Perfect passer rating quarter for Rodgers, 6/7, 103 yards, 2 TD's = 158.3," tweeted WTAQ and Cover 2 analyst Mark Daniels.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 25 S Will Redmond

* 28 CB Tony Brown

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 67 G/T Adam Pankey

* 73 T Yosh Nijman

GIANTS

* 3 QB Alex Tanney

* 15 WR Golden Tate

* 21 S Jabrill Peppers

* 62 G Chad Slade

* 79 OT Eric Smith

* 85 TE Rhett Ellison

* 88 TE Evan Engram