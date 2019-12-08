ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Packers look for win 10 at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) return to Lambeau Field in search of win 10 against Washington (3-9).

The Packers are coming off a bye and two road games.

Packers CB Kevin King is inactive for today's game.

"He wanted to play 'all 19 games' this year and has fought through some things. Wonder if today is precautionary facing the worst pass offense in the league," says Action 2 Sports reporter Dave Schroeder.

The Packers have won four straight home games against Washington. The the Packers have outscored them 122-43 in those games.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur served as quarterbacks coach for Washington from 2010-2013.

Action 2 Sports will update the live blog throughout the game with expert insightS from our team and the Cover 2 panel.

Watch Action 2 News at 10 for highlights and post game. Stick around for Cover 2 for On the Clock and special guest FB Danny Vitale.

2ND QUARTER

Washington picks up their first 1st down on a Kyler Fackrell offsides penalty. QB Dwayne Haskins picks up another on the pass. They make their way into Packers territory.

Preston Smith picks up a sack of Dwayne Haskins. Washington punts.

1ST QUARTER

Washington starts the game with the ball and it's a quick three and out. Kyler Fackrell and Kenny Clark pick up a sack of Washington QB Dwayne Haskins.

The Packers take over. Tyler Ervin's 10-yard punt return is the longest of the season for the Packers. The Packers had -8 yards coming in. Now they're +2.

Packers penalized for a false start and face third down. QB Aaron Rodgers picks up the 1st down on a 13-yard run.

On a four-yard run, Packers RB Aaron Jones picks up his 15th touchdown of the season. Packers - 7 Washington - 0. Only Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has more TDs with 16. It's Jones' first TD since Nov. 11.

Washington is hit with a penalty on the kick return. Adrian Amos sacks Dwayne Haskins on the blitz. It's another quick three and out. Washington punts.

Packers Tyler Ervin picks up a 12-yard return--now the longest of the season for the Packers. However, the Packers are able to put little together on offense. Ryan Kerrigan picks up a sack of Aaron Rodgers. Packers punt.

Washington goes three and out and punts.

Tyler Ervin picks up 18 yards on the return as he continues to up the season-best numbers for the Packers. The team came in with -8 return yards. They're now +32.

Rodgers connects with Jimmy Graham for 25-yards, and then Aaron Jones picks up 16 yards on the run into the red zone. Aaron Rodgers connects with Robert Tonyan for a 12-yard touchdown. Packers - 14 Washington - 0.

"Aaron Jones has 7 touches for 39 yards in opening quarter," says WTAQ's Mark Daniels.

PACKERS INACTIVES

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 20 CB Kevin King

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 28 CB Tony Brown

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 67 G/T Adam Pankey

* 73 T Yosh Nijman

WASHINGTON INACTIVES

* 10 WR Paul Richardson Jr

* 12 QB Colt McCoy

* 18 WR Trey Quinn

* 40 LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

* 47 CB Aaron Colvin

* 50 LB Chris Odom

* 64 C Ross Pierschbacher