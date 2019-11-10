ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Packers host Panthers at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) are looking to bounce back after last Sunday's tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers are back at home for the Week 10 match up with the Carolina Panthers (5-3).

The Packers are 9-6 against the Panthers in the all-time series. The Packers have scored 30-plus points in five of six home games against the Panthers.

The Panthers are without cornerback James Bradberry who is out with a groin injury.

"Big news for the #Packers, Bradberry had one of the three interceptions Rodgers threw the last time these two teams met in 2017. It was Rodgers’ first game with 3 interceptions since 2009, and his first game back from a broken collarbone that year," says Action 2 Sports' Dave Schroeder.

The Action 2 Sports team will update the live blog with insights and expert analysis throughout the game. Tune in to Action 2 News at 10:00 pm for all your postgame coverage and be sure to stay up late for Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35. All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari will join Chris Roth in studio to break down the game.

1ST QUARTER

After coin toss, Green Bay Packers defer and Panthers return the kickoff.

Kevin King makes a big tackle and prevents Panthers from converting on third down. Panthers punt.

PACKERS INACTIVES

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 37 CB Josh Jackson

* 61 G Cole Madison

* 67 G/T Adam Pankey

* 85 TE Robert Tonyan