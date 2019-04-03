ABC tees up extreme miniature golf competition "Holey Moley"

ABC TEES UP EXTREME MINI-GOLF COMPETITION SERIES ‘HOLEY MOLEY’

FROM EUREKA PRODUCTIONS, UNANIMOUS MEDIA AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER STEPHEN CURRY It’s Par for the Course When Production Begins This Month With Resident Golf Pro Stephen Curry, Commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and Sideline Correspondent Jeannie Mai

ABC announced today the network pickup of new extreme miniature golf competition series, “Holey Moley.” The first-of-its-kind, 10-episode mini-golf competition will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course. NBA superstar Stephen Curry will serve as executive producer, resident golf pro of the “Holey Moley” course and appear in every episode. Rounding out the on-camera talent is color commentator Rob Riggle, play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeanie Mai.

“Holey Moley” will focus on the family-favorite game of mini-golf with a twist. In each episode, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf—and physical—skills to the test and face off in never-before-seen challenges on a larger-than-life course. Mini-golf experts of all ages and backgrounds will try their luck on “Holey Moley”’s supersized holes. Every episode will consist of three rounds of golf, culminating with three finalists taking on the daunting “Mt. Holey Moley” in a three-way contest. Ultimately, one winner per episode will take home the $25,000 prize, along with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted “Holey Moley” plaid jacket. Uniquely themed holes will be featured every week, along with special celebrity guest appearances and other surprises along the way.

“Everyone has a favorite memory of playing miniature golf, whether it was as a child with your family, with a group of friends as a teenager, or on an awkward first date. Take that feeling, add high stakes competition and out-of-this-world challenges, and we have no doubt ‘Holey Moley’ will stand alongside other golf classics like ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance,’” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment.

“Unanimous is incredibly excited to partner with ABC on ‘Holey Moley,’” said Jeron Smith, co-founder and CEO of Unanimous Media. “We aim to use entertainment as a vehicle to bring families together, and this show will surely bring laughter and enjoyment to households around the country. Miniature golf is a staple pastime and the show will be fun, intense and unpredictable. Our collective love of sports and family-centric entertainment made this a perfect project for our first television series. We’re excited to see what the competition brings.”

“Eureka is thrilled to be working with ABC to take America’s love of miniature golf to the next level. It’s extreme and perfect family-fun. We can’t wait to unveil the most spectacular mini-golf course ever created” said Chris Culvenor, co-founder and co-CEO of Eureka. “Teaming up with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media makes it even more special. Stephen has changed the game of basketball forever, so we are beyond excited to join forces with him to transform miniature golf into an epic event.”

Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP and six-time NBA All-Star. He has revolutionized the way basketball is played and has established himself as one of the most respected and beloved players to have ever played the game. Curry co-founded Unanimous Media in 2018, which develops and produces inspiring television, film and digital content with an emphasis on family, faith and sports themes.

Actor/comedian/writer/producer/director Rob Riggle has been a staple in comedic films and television for more than 15 years, and is best known for his memorable characters in comedy hits like “The Hangover” and “Step Brothers,” as well as his stints on “Saturday Night Live,” and as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Most recently Riggle appeared in Universal’s “Night School” with Kevin Hart, Warner Brothers’ war drama “12 Strong” and Open Road Films’ “Midnight Sun.” On the small screen, he currently created and stars in Sony Crackle’s “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy.”

Joe Tessitore is best known for his prime-time NFL duties as the play-by-play commentator for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Tessitore has long been considered among the top live event broadcasters in sports, having spent many years leading ESPN and ABC’s coverage of championship boxing and college football. Widely praised for his versatility, his distinctive voice and joyful enthusiasm, Tessitore brings an unmistakable passion to his calls.

Jeannie Mai is a style advocate, television personality, and Emmy® award-winning co-host of “The Real,” a critically acclaimed live talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication. Additionally, Jeannie is an executive producer of “Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking,” a documentary that investigates the international crisis of human sex trafficking. Jeannie has been a recurring fashion correspondent for E!’s “Live From The Red Carpet” and recently launched her new web series “Hello Hunnay,” taking fans on her journey through fashion, fitness, finances and relationships.

“Holey Moley” is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Production begins this month in California. Airdate will be announced at a later date. “Holey Moley” is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

