ABC picks up "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners" for second season

The ABC Television Network has ordered a second season of freshman hit comedy “The Conners,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today. Ranking as television’s No. 1 new comedy this season in Total Viewers (9.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.2/10), the self-starting ABC freshman led Tuesday’s 8:00 p.m. half-hour in Adults 18-49 by 16% over its nearest competitor. During its first season, “The Conners” improved its time period by 33% in Total Viewers and by 22% in Adults 18-49, posting 5-year highs for ABC in the half-hour.

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” said Burke. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”

In “The Conners,” this iconic family grapples with parenthood, divorce, dating, aging and financial pressures in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails. The spinoff has also received critical acclaim with The Daily Beast calling it “warm, hilarious and fun,” and The New York Times declaring the new sitcom “special, deserving of a prime-time slot on television every week.”

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy and Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy. Additional cast to be announced at a later date.

The freshman season boasted a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, featuring Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long, Jay R. Ferguson and Sarah Chalke, among others. Additionally, fan favorites from “Roseanne” reprise their roles including Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson and James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell.

“The Conners” is from Werner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Werner with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez all serving as executive producers.

