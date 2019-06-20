ABC casting for new game show from Executive Producer Ryan Reynolds

‘Don’t’ Count Yourself Out! ABC Now Casting For New Game Show From Banijay Studios North America And Executive Producer Ryan Reynolds

Nationwide Talent Search Underway for Series Premiere of ABC’s ‘Don’t’

ABC, Banijay Studios North America and MysticArt Pictures are now accepting submissions nationwide from teams of four over the age of 18 who are ready to take on mental and physical tasks with just one rule: DON'T!

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, “Don’t” is offering you the opportunity to team up with your brothers, sisters, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, neighbors, co-workers or friends for the chance to win a big cash prize. Don’t wait to apply!

If selected, teams will film approximately one day this summer.

With a cash prize of up to $100,000 at stake, every episode will feature one team of four tackling hilarious tasks each with the rule: Don't! More than just families, the players can be a group of friends, colleagues or any tight-knit unit that feels familial. There are no eliminations, therefore all team members will split the winnings equally.

ONLINE SUBMISSIONS:

To be considered for “Don’t,” teams must visit www.dontcasting.com to apply.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to be considered.

Produced by Banijay Studios North America, “Don’t” is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Maximum Effort's George Dewey. The “Don’t” format is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.