A year after the flood: Inside Green Bay Fire Station 5's $1M repairs

It was one year ago that torrential rains caused widespread flooding on Green Bay's east side. More than six inches of rain fell in a matter of hours.

Green Bay's Fire Station 5 was among the buildings damaged in the flooding. Crews were called to a building collapse. They found the station under water. Nearly everything needed to be replaced. (Minus the fire trucks.)

The total cost to repair and replace damaged equipment was $1.1 million. Insurance covered all but $100,000. The city footed the bill for that.

For the first time, firefighters are taking Action 2 News inside the renovated fire station.

"A year ago, this was kind of a nightmare-ish scene," says Green Bay Metro Fire Assistant Chief Rob Goplin. "And today it looks rather pleasant and nice, so certainly a big difference."

Green Bay Metro Fire Assistant Chief Rob Goplin recalls that "nightmare-ish" scene like it was yesterday.

"The firefighter who I saw standing in the street got on the radio and said, 'Station 5 is flooding right now,'" remembers Goplin.

Goplin arrived to find water raging into the building located off Finger Road.

"I could see a small wall of water and debris and brush and mud and everything else coming right at me, so I got back in my car and quick started backing up Mason Street, and it just came right over and through the station and it was (snaps fingers) that fast," says Goplin.

Water spared extra turnout gear in the garage. However, carpeting and furniture on the first floor had to be replaced.

"This darker spot along here, right below the second line of brick, that's actually the water line," Goplin says.

The basement took the brunt of the damage.

"By the time I got here, the water was still at the landing up there. Originally, we have pictures showing the water up to the top of the door frame," says Goplin.

All items in the training room were submerged in flood water. Water reached the projector on the ceiling.

Fiber optics, electrical boxes and the HVAC System were all destroyed. It's a costly fix.

"Most of the equipment that was damaged by the flood water wouldn't function anymore. It was completely submersed. It had weeds in it. It had mud caking the inside of equipment," says Goplin.

A large air intake duct was the source of the problem. It created a tunnel for water to pour into the station.

"It blew out one of the panels and it just filled this whole area," says Goplin.

"It's designed for air, not the weight of water, so it actually ruptured that duct work and created a ginormous faucet, right into the basement."

Part of the $1.1 million cost for the renovation includes equipment to prevent the station from flooding again.

Crews installed a concrete barrier to prevent flood waters from pouring into the building. They have sandbags at the front of the garage.

"Mother Nature is going to win every time, right," says Goplin. "So, it's just trying to be ready for it."