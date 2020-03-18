A wave is coming: Dr. Rai gives update on testing sites, virus spread and hospital capacity

"Social isolation is how we win this war." That's what Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says as coronavirus spreads in Wisconsin.

Dr. Rai compared the current state of community spread in Wisconsin to a tsunami warning. We're getting ready to be hit by a wave of new cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has banned gatherings of 10 people or more. Restaurants and bars can only serve take out or delivery. Schools are closed indefinitely.

COMMUNITY SPREAD

Dr. Rai says initially, all Wisconsin cases could be traced to travel or exposure to people who had traveled. However, the state now has community spread. That means the patient doesn't remember interacting with someone who traveled or was at risk for contracting the virus.

"That's when we get to somewhat of a scary point, because now the virus is spreading. If we were testing more, we'd probably see a lot more right now. But currently, community spread is one of our biggest warnings," says Dr. Rai.

The doctor compared it to tornado warnings and tsunami warnings. A wave is coming.

"Right now the warning buoys in Wisconsin are being triggered in Dane County and Milwaukee County where we know those cases are building and building. And this will be a wave. If that wave is this week, next week or four weeks from now, that's a little harder to predict. But we'll get better at predicting it when we get more testing."

"Once you see community spread, the number of cases like we saw in New York, like we saw in Washington, like we saw in Italy, those number of cases are growing rapidly. We use the term exponetially.

"So overnight and over the hour, those cases could double and then that number doubles, and then that number doubles. That is what we're starting to see in the areas with community spread.

"The only way to push this wave back, the only way we know successfully from stories around the world is to stay home. And that's what we're trying to get everybody to do. The govenror's doing a great job of that. The mayor's doing a great job of that. They've told us what to do. Health care is on TV. Media's telling you to stay home. Now we just need everybody to stay home."

LARGE EMPLOYERS

Action 2 News has been getting questions about what large employers like factories should be doing. Dr. Rai re-iterates that people should be keeping distance from each other.

"If a business can't do that, they probably shouldn't open up right now," says Dr. Rai. "If you can limit and spread your people and keep everybody safe, OK. But if you can't, you shouldn't be open right now. You should really encourage social distancing. Once again, that's the only way we know how to win."

HOSPITAL CAPACITY

Dr. Rai says hospitals are busy, but not overrun at this time.

"I think our hospitals are as busy as you'd expect them to be this time of year, coming down off the influenza surge that we normally have. So we're busy, but there's definitely capacity in our hospitals," says Dr. Rai.

"I think sometimes when you look at total number of beds being occupied that doesn't give you the whole picture. There's plans in motion to move people, to open up other units. So there's definitely capacity in our local hospitals."

STATUS OF TESTING IN WISCONSIN

Dr. Rai says they have a limited number of nasal swabs for the test and that's causing a back up locally.

The state is also facing challenges.

"The state is severely limited on what they can do. They're literally running out of the chemical that's required in the machine to run the test. So right now only the really high risk people--in other words you're in the hospital, you're in the intensive care unit, we need to figure out what's going on with you, that goes to the state," says Dr. Rai.

"You're really sick, you have a high fever, you're at risk for even getting sicker, that is going to the state."

Younger patients and those at a lower risk are going to other labs in the country.

"We're not at the point in Brown County where you can just drive up, ask for a test and get a test. You still need to go through your provider, whether it be a virtual care provider, call us to get that order and we'll tell you where to go and you can get a test."

TESTING SITES GOING UP

Local hospitals are building drive-up testing sites in Northeast Wisconsin.

"We're hoping to get our construction done -- and there's not a whole lot of construction for this drive up sites --they'll be located near our local sites," says Dr. Rai.

"I know our other health care partners are working on that, too. I think Aurora Baycare's is actually on their site. Bellin's, they're looking across the street and they're looking at other sites as well. Prevea, we're looking at three sites in the area.

"And literally building through construction trailers these makeshift drive up, get a test and leave, but only when you have an order right now. What we're trying to do is keep people at risk away from people who aren't at risk. At some point we'll have the ability to do mass testing. That's not today. So when you see these sites, you still can't drive up to them. But we're working on construction as of today."

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions. CLICK HERE for more information on high-risk groups.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.



Older adults appear to be twice as likely to have serious #COVID19 illness. Take everyday precautions to reduce your risk of exposure:

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick

•Wash your hands often

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.