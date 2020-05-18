A slow return to normal

It was the first weekend they could open their doors in more than two months, yet local bar owners say it could be a long time before their business is back to pre-pandemic levels.

At The Watering Hole in Howard, it's a day for owner Ben Brunette to clean and disinfect after a weekend serving patrons for the first time since early March.

"Our occupancy is about 110 inside this bar area and we set the bar up so that there's 50-60 seats and that's all, but all in all people are very cautious," says Brunette.

At Burkel's One Block Over in Ashwaubenon, owner Kevin Burkel says business over the weekend was about 25-percent of normal, which he says is not sustainable if that's the new normal.

"I can't charge $30 for a hamburger to cover the 75-percent loss and I can't charge $10 for a beer to cover that. You can't operate like that, I mean any businessman that has one-eighth of a brain can figure that out," says Burkel.

While both bar owners say patrons expressed appreciation for them being open this weekend, they're expecting a slow rebound in the weeks and months to come leading to a continued strain on businesses.

"We need to save our businesses, if we don't this town, this country is going to look like a brick and mortar disaster. It's going to take a long time for this to rebound," says Burkel.

"I will be surprised if it's 50-percent during the summer but you can't rush into it and I was really happy to see that we weren't full, just enough to pay the bills anyway," adds Brunette.