A love story that gives hope, help to people with dementia

A Fox Valley man is taking charge.

Aline Zerrenner enjoys some pet therapy this summer (Photo: Walt Zerrenner)

After walking alongside his wife in her battle with Alzheimer's, he's making big strides to create a more dementia-friendly community.

We first met Walt Zerrenner and his wife, Aline, last year, nine years after doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer's Disease.

Aline has advanced to late stage Alzheimer's and is bouncing back from a mini-stroke and hip surgery this spring, but nothing separates these lovebirds.

"Now she's kind of smiling and giving me grief again," says Walt, laughing. "She's doing okay, and I'm going to start taking her out again. Probably starting next Monday, we'll go to Carmella's. It's the 29th, and it's Aline's 78th birthday."

Walt does all he can to keep Aline, and himself, active, recognizing the physical and mental benefits they both get from socializing.

He wants others to be able to do it, too, without cost getting in the way.

"From memory cafes to concerts, you still want those with dementia, and their caretakers, to be able to get out in the community," says Megan Mulholland, communications and marketing director for the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. "It's vital that they socialize, so with this fund we can help them get out in the community, go to restaurants, go to concerts, walk in parks, take bus trips."

"I just had this notion. I said, instead of keeping on talking about it, do something about it," says Walt, explaining his next move.

Walt turned to the Community Foundation, setting up the Aline Zerrenner Dementia-Friendly Fund.

"Its a charitable fund that not-for-profit organizations that focus on being dementia-friendly in the Fox Valley could apply for funding for certain projects or programs or services that they offer," says Walt.

While Walt is a big supporter of other organizations and fundraising for research, his focus is on the families living this now who just need a little break.

"He's looking out for those that are walking the same path as him, and because of that, he, in turn, has become a caretaker for the community," adds Mulholland.

Click on the links to learn more information about donating to the fund or on how non-profits can apply for financial assistance.