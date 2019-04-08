A home away from home for families of loved ones in Green Bay hospitals

A Green Bay non-profit organization is offering a home away from home for families of patients in Green Bay hospitals.

The 12-bed Altrusa House is located at 1116 E Mason Street. It is a place for families to stay while a loved one is in a Green Bay hospital.

Altrusa House helps families coming to Green Bay from 50 miles away or greater. The families need a referral from the hospital.

"We service all ages and allow folks to stay as long as they need to be, and what’s beautiful about it is we have a one-time $10 key fee. The rest of it is completely complimentary," says Annie Bongiorno.

The service is almost fully run by volunteers, and help is always needed.

"Volunteers actually started the Altrusa House. Over 20 years ago, they built and raised money for this organization," Bongiorno says. "We’re staffed primarily by volunteers, we work with the volunteer center we work with volunteers for many aspects of what we do, from maintenance to making sure that meals are cooked."

A donation drive is being held at Western Racquet and Fitness Club through April 10. They're looking for items to help stock the Altrusa House. CLICK HERE for more information.

