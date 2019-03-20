A flooded basement isn't the only problem after snow and ice melt

Many people are still cleaning up after the recent flooding and rapid snow melt we've experienced in the past week. It’s kept basement repair crews working nonstop.

A flooded basement isn't your only concern after the rapid snow melt and flooding we have had.

That rushing water can cause issues with your foundation and cause it to shift, like it did at a De Pere home.

According to Corey Metcher at Sure-Dry Basement Systems, you should be proactive next winter.

"Make sure the snow is shoveled away from the foundation, make sure the water has a path away from the home, and make sure gutters are clean,” Production and Service Manager Corey Metcher said.

If water still gets into your basement, Metcher said vacuuming or pumping it out is not enough.

"The water came in somehow, so figuring out where that happened and getting that resolved is huge,” Metcher said.

Most of the time the culprit is familiar: the sump pump.

"People's power will go off on that sump pump and they won't even know that it's not working,” said Metcher. “So turn the sump pump on and make sure it's working. Make sure that it's pumping away."

If the foundation of your home has shifted or there are cracks in the wall, Metcher said the best next thing to do is call a crew out.

