An individual has been shot Tuesday evening.

Around 4 p.m. Neenah officers were called to a parking lot on the 300th block of Stanley Court.

The person had carelessly fired a gun and shot himself. That individual has been identified as a juvenile and is sustaining a non-life threatening injury.

The Neenah Police Department is investigating this report. They have concluded that this was an isolated incident and there is no concert for the public’s safety.