A bigger Cup O'Joy

Cup O'Joy is moving out of downtown Green Bay after 30 years.

The former Masonic Center on N. Taylor St. in Green Bay will be home to Cup O'Joy in 2020 (WBAY photo)

The Christian faith-based entertainment venue is moving from its current location on S. Broadway to the former Masonic Center on Taylor St.

Organizers say they love the new space because they will have two rooms for shows. One holds 500 people, the other holds 200.

"Bringing some of these national artists that we bring through the area are just extremely talented people who are also teachers, so we've been able to partner with the fine arts program, to bring them in to do master classes, and do things for the community," Cup O'Joy director Jan Oettinger said.

A $3.2 million capital campaign is underway to fund the renovation and move.

It's also holding a benefit show this Saturday, October 26, at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center featuring Sara Groves and Jason Gray.

Cup O'Joy hopes to be in its new location in early 2020.

