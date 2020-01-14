A "Super" investment? Why some season ticket holders could be considered lottery winners

Packers season ticket holders selected in a random drawing have until Friday to purchase Super Bowl tickets.

They'll only be charged for the tickets if the Packers beat the 49ers on Sunday, but if so, those pricey passes to Miami could prove to be a wise investment.

The NFL won't say how many Super Bowl tickets it's making available to Packers season ticket holders, but Travis Loftus at Ticket King has this advice.

"If you're lucky enough to get your name drawn for the Super Bowl lottery tickets if you're a Packers season ticket holder, I mean that's an awesome deal, it's almost like winning the lottery," says Loftus, Ticket King Manager.

Fans selected in the drawing will have the opportunity to purchase two Super Bowl tickets at face value.

That ranges for $950 to $3,000 per ticket, depending on location of the seats that were drawn for the account.

Loftus says unlike any other sporting event, Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market usually far exceed the face value price.

"Me personally I don't think the ticket is going to drop below a $4,000 ticket with the teams that are remaining, just because none of the teams have been in the Super Bowl for awhile, and obviously if it's the Packers-Chiefs, to me it's a rematch of Super Bowl 1, it's the 100th year of the NFL, to me it's a huge ticket, most definitely buy them, yeah it's a good investment, I mean I don't think you're going to be losing any money," says Loftus.

Ticket King has already drafted contracts with a few fans to purchase their Super Bowl tickets, should the Packers advance to the big game.